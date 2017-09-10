Once a Neumann Home

This circa 1914 photo was taken from the rooftop of the courthouse and looking south on N Street. The foreground is 20th Street. The area with numbers between 19th and 18th streets is the construction site of UC Merced Downtown Campus Center. The image of dusty streets and board sidewalks (seen here) was what Mary Belle Nuckolls Neumann remembered when she came to Merced on August 1, 1907. (Courthouse Museum Collection)