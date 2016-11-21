Merced County Animal Shelter: 2150 Shuttle Drive, Atwater. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturdays. Adoption fees for pet of the week are $35 for dogs and $15 for cats. If an animal is adopted before the newspaper comes out Saturday, another animal can be chosen in its place. For more information, call 209-385-7436.
Mariposa County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: 5599 N. Highway 49, Mariposa. Call 209-966-5275. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (times can vary, so call ahead). Adoption fees: $40 for cats and $70 for dogs. Cash only. All animals are spayed or neutered and have all their shots.
Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: 1021 E. Childs. Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Adoption fees for pets of the week are: dogs, $50; puppies, $60; cats, $35. Call 209-384-7722.
Last Hope Cat Kingdom: 6660 Bailey Ave., Atwater. Call 209-357-5425 or email info@lasthopesanctuary.org to set up an appointment.
Comments