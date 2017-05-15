When and where to celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th

The sesquicentennial of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth June 8, 1867, is being celebrated throughout the year and across the country with a slew of special events, tours and exhibits.
Here are some of the highlights:
– In the Chicago area, which boasts the world's largest number of Wright creations, several of his prized properties will be open June 8 for evening tours. Register for the free tours at the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust's website, www.flwright.org, where you'll also find details about the Wright Plus 150 house walk May 20, when paying guests have the chance to go inside several private homes in Oak Park.
– Also June 8, Taliesin West, Wright's winter home and studio in Scottsdale, Ariz., is marking the occasion with $1.50 admission and cake. Same for the Wright-designed Guggenheim Museum in New York. Other spots around the U.S. that are offering $1.50 admission include the Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael, Calif.; Price Tower in Bartlesville, Okla.; Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis.; and Rosenbaum House in Florence, Ala.
– The self-guided tour "Wright and Like Milwaukee: A Celebration of Wright's 150th Anniversary" takes place June 3, when you can step inside a dozen architectural gems – six designed by Wright and six created by his contemporaries; www.wrightinwisconsin.org.
– 150 Hours of Frank Lloyd Wright in Buffalo is June 5-11 with a bunch of activities at the Wright-designed Darwin Martin House and Graycliff Estate in nearby Derby, N.Y.; www.darwinmartinhouse.org.
– Taliesin near Spring Green, Wis., is hosting a family-friendly Wright celebration June 17 at the estate's Hillside Theater, complete with birthday cake. The Taliesin Community Chorus will perform the world premiere of Scott Gendel's new choral composition honoring Wright's 150th Aug. 6-7; www.taliesinpreservation.org.
– Madison's Edgewater Hotel on Lake Mendota is offering a two-night 150th anniversary package June 23-25 that includes a Wright tour of Madison and Taliesin, as well as cocktails and dinner for two at The Statehouse restaurant. Rates start at $959 a night for two people; 608-535-8200, www.theedgewater.com.
– Some rarely or never-before seen works from Wright will be included in the new exhibit "Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive" (June 12 to Oct. 1) at New York's Museum of Modern Art.
– The Milwaukee Art Museum is staging the exhibit "Frank Lloyd Wright: Buildings for the Prairie" (July 28 to Oct. 15), revolving around Wright's early designs.
– Through July 23, the Art Institute of Chicago features a special exhibit focused on Wright's Japanese prints and Japanese influences on his work.
– The Illinois Office of Tourism's website, www.enjoyillinois.com, recently posted trip itineraries highlighting Wright's works in various parts of the state, including a Downstate tour that traces his Prairie Style homes and examples in northern Illinois of his middle-class-friendly Usonian architecture, a precursor to modern-day ranch homes.
