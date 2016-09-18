President declares opioid epidemic awareness week

President Barack Obama is declaring Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week, highlighting an issue that has been particularly problematic in New Hampshire.
Obama says he is reaffirming his commitment to raising awareness about substance abuse and addiction and helping people find treatment and recovery services.
New Hampshire has been hit particularly hard by the nation's opioid crisis. More than 400 people died from overdoses in 2015 and overdose deaths appear likely to reach a similar number in 2016.
Nationwide, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids, including both heroin and synthetic painkillers, has roughly quadrupled since 1999.
The awareness week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
Comments