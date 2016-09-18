Attorney takes issue with how district responded to Opinski

An attorney for Greg Opinski, an embattled school board trustee and prominent Merced contractor, has spoken against the school board that censured Opinski last week and the Merced Union High School District for disclosing information in ongoing litigation.
Douglas Tucker, Opinski’s business attorney out of Clovis, said he attended a school board meeting this week because he believes the district illegally disclosed settlement information in the censure resolution and violated the California Public Records Act.
Tucker responded to questions from the Merced Sun-Star regarding Opinski’s place of residence and in response to the censure. The Sun-Star has requested comment from Opinski for weeks on recent issues with no response.
The MUHSD governing board censured Opinski last week following an Aug. 25 meeting in which district administrators denied email access to Opinski, who became irate.
Opinski apologized for and defended his actions at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Opinski has filed two lawsuits against the district he represents in connection with projects his construction company worked on for the district. The first case, involving Livingston High School, went to arbitration where the district offered Opinski a settlement, listed in the censure resolution. The second case, involving a subcontractor and Golden Valley High project, is ongoing.
The attorney defended Opinski and said his request for email access was not for personal self-interest, as the district alleged in its censure resolution. “The attribution of self-dealing motives on the part of Mr. Opinski could not be further from the truth,” Tucker said.
Tucker said the expensive arbitration process between Opinski and the district on the Livingston case “appeared to (Opinski) to be a waste of the district’s money on attorneys as opposed to the students of the district.” Opinski was seeking background information on the district’s lawyer expenses by requesting access to the district’s email server, he said.
Alan Peterson, MUHSD superintendent, said the district denied Opinski access because the settlement is ongoing and cited client-attorney privilege policies. Tucker disagrees.
The details of the settlement, however, are not under a gag order, Peterson said. “Under the circumstances with Mr. Opinski being a sitting board member, we felt it was in the public’s best interest to be aware of the negotiations,” he said.
Besides the conflict with MUHSD, Opinski also was arrested last month and charged with paying off at least one trustee of the Los Banos Unified School District board to win a contract for a controversial expansion at Mercey Springs Elementary School.
The arrest raised questions about whether Opinski actually lives in the district in which he represents, a requirement under the California Education Code. He was arrested at a home on Boulder Creek Court, which was described by law enforcement officials as his “home.” A woman who answered the door there in August also said Opinski lived at that address.
That portion of Merced falls within the district’s Area 4 and Opinski represents Area 1, which includes a portion of eastern Merced.
This week, Tucker’s office sent a letter to the Sun-Star saying work to remodel Opinski’s home in Area 1 was taking longer than expected.
“Everybody can rest assured that Mr. Opinski will resume living at his residence when the work is complete,” the letter said.
Tucker sent photos to the Sun-Star of a residence gutted and said the plumbing and electrical system must be brought up to code. The address of the home was not specified. Because of the nature of the work, Opinski wasn’t able to estimate when he’d be able to move back in to the residence, Tucker said.
“We can only tell you that Mr. Opinski is having the work performed diligently and looks forward to returning to his home,” he said.
