Natural resources department to launch deer predator study

State wildlife officials plan to launch a five-year study this fall they say should provide unprecedented data on how predators and chronic wasting disease affect deer survival in southwestern Wisconsin.
The Department of Natural Resources study will begin by capturing and placing radio collars on deer predators, such as bobcats and coyotes. The agency will start capturing and collaring deer in January.
The collars will be equipped with GPS tracking devices that will record and display information on the animals multiple times per day. Plans call for capturing and collaring 200 adult deer, including bucks and does, 100 fawns and 60 predators annually.
The study should result in unprecedented information on movement, behavior, habitat use and predator-prey survival, DNR Wildlife and Forestry Research Section Chief Scott Hull wrote in a memo to the agency's board.
The study will take place in areas with different CWD infection rates, which will help DNR scientists better understand how the disease may be interacting with predators to affect deer survival, Hull wrote.
Chronic wasting disease affects deer's brains, causing them to grow thin, act strangely and ultimately die. It was first found in Wisconsin in 2002 near Mount Horeb. The DNR initially attempted to contain the disease by eradicating as many deer as possible, a plan generated intense public backlash and led to the agency ultimately backing off on eradication.
The DNR's current strategy calls for reducing local herds in isolated areas of infect that appear far from known disease clusters but centers mostly on simply monitoring the disease's spread.
The disease has moved beyond southwestern Wisconsin into 41 of the state's 72 counties. Test results released in March show 9.4 percent of the 3,133 deer tested last year were infected, the highest prevalence rate since the disease's discovery in the state.
Gov. Scott Walker announced a series of initiatives in May, including more studies on deer populations and research investments to better understand CWD's effects on the deer herd. He also ordered state agriculture officials to create best practices for deer farms and the DNR to conduct deer farm fence inspections every two years. The agency had been inspecting farm fences only once per decade.
