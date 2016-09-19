Cooler temps on the way for Merced area

The hot days of summer are nearing their end in the Merced area, with forecasters expecting a wave of cooler air to move in this week.
Temperatures approached the century mark on Monday, but David Spector, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said it was likely to be the last burst of triple-digit heat of the season.
“We have had a very strong area of high pressure over us,” he said Monday. “The good news is it’s going to weaken and we’re going to see a very cool area of weather come in. It’s going to cool us down.”
Highs on Tuesday were expected to be slightly lower – in the mid-90s – before temperatures make a bigger drop into the mid-80s on Wednesday, according to the weather service. On Thursday, it will be much cooler, with a forecast high of just 74, the agency said.
“We are expecting temperatures to cool significantly by midweek,” Spector said. How much they drop will depend on the amount of high cloud coverage that comes over Central California from a hurricane spinning to the south.
There still isn’t any precipitation forecast for the Valley, but there is a slight chance of mountain showers in Yosemite National Park later this week.
Hurricane Paine was located west of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday and moving north-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was expected to weaken as it moves into cooler waters off the coast of northern Baja California.
Lows will dip into the upper 50s by Wednesday morning, to around 50 early Thursday, and temperatures early Friday will cool to the upper 40s, Spector said.
There still isn’t any precipitation forecast for the Valley, but there is a slight chance of mountain showers in Yosemite National Park later this week, he said.
The central San Joaquin Valley may see a few more 90-plus-degree days heading into next week before temperatures begin to dip into more fall-like norms, Spector said.
The high temperatures Merced County has seen in recent days have become typical for September, Spector said.
“At least in the past 15 years, we’ve had some warmer Septembers than this. There’s been a trend in warmer Septembers,” he said.
Comments