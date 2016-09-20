Red Lake uses part of federal loan to address drug treatment

A northwestern Minnesota American Indian tribe will use part of a $13 million federal loan to help fight drug abuse.
Red Lake Nation plans to build a nearly $5 million treatment center. The facility in Red Lake will have 16 beds, meeting rooms and visiting areas. Red Lake community development facilitator Gene McArthur tells Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2cFzwnL ) the center will help the tribe address the problem of opioid abuse.
The Red Lake tribe also plans to build a fire hall in Ponemah, a fire station in Red Lake and a dialysis center. Construction on the projects is to begin next year.
Comments