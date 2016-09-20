Madera County Sheriff invites public to ‘Doughnut with a Deputy’

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office will have its first Doughnut with a Deputy event on Sept. 28, inviting the public to “get to know local law enforcement, discuss issues, have a doughnut or just hang out,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Based on the popular “Coffee with a Cop” events, Doughnut with a Deputy will take place at Zanders Coffee on Highway 41 in Coarsegold from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
The event is open to the public and is agenda-free. The focus will be to put the public and deputies in a neutral environment to build relationships and work on solutions to community problems, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
