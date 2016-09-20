UC Merced chief involved in traffic collision

UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland was involved in a traffic collision Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Leland, 68, was traveling south on Lake Road around 6:23 p.m. in her Lexus RX 450 when her vehicle was struck by a gray Toyota Corolla. Nobody was injured, Officer Moises Onsurez told the Sun-Star.
Investigators said the driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old Claudia Guevara-Carrillo, was headed west on Scholar’s Lane and “failed to yield” to Leland’s car at the Lake Road intersection.
The right front end of the Corolla collided with the left front end of the Lexus.
Officers said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been factors in the crash. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday night.
The CHP is investigating the collision for the UC Merced Police Department.
Leland has been chancellor of UC Merced since July 2011.
