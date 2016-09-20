Arbitrator favors teachers in cosmetic surgery rider dispute

An arbitrator says the Buffalo school board was wrong to remove a cosmetic surgery benefit from the teachers' contract.
The board voted in June to eliminate the $5 million item, leading to a legal challenge by the union.
The health insurance rider is part of a teachers' contract that expired in 2004 but is still in effect because the district and teachers haven't been able to agree on a new contract.
An arbitration decision released by the Buffalo Teachers Federation Tuesday says the board didn't have the authority to change the contract following the impasse.
Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore says he hopes the board will abide by the decision.
A district spokeswoman says officials haven't yet reviewed the ruling.
