Snelling Elementary School students learn about farming and healthy eating at Herr Farm in Atwater

Snelling Elementary School student, Jasmine Mounts, 11, collects tomatoes during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Paula Yang, a community activist from Fresno, picks a cucumber during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Cha Teng Herr, owner of Herr Farm, left, speaks to Snelling Elementary School students during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Snelling Elementary School students pick produce during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. The students learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Cha Teng Herr, owner of Herr Farm, speaks to Snelling Elementary School students during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Snelling Elementary School student Niko Guaglianone, 12, eats watermelon during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Lee Moua, left, offers produce to Snelling Elementary School students during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Snelling Elementary School students listen to Cha Teng Herr, during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Snelling Elementary School student, Jasmine Mounts, 11, picks a tomato during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Cha Teng Herr, owner of Herr Farm, speaks to Snelling Elementary School students during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. The students learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Fresh produce during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Paula Yang, a community activist from Fresno, collects produce during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
A bucket filled with fresh produce during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Tomatoes on the vine during a Farm to School event at Herr Farm in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Students from Snelling Elementary School learned about farming and healthy eating during the event organized by United Way of Merced County and the Merced County Department of Public Health.
