Valley Air District calls for artwork from students

Local students in grades kindergarten through 12 are invited to submit art for the 2017 calendar to be distributed by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
Every year, the Valley Air District creates a 13-month bilingual calendar with a compilation of student artwork accompanied by healthy air living messages. As long as the student lives in one of the eight counties the Valley Air District serves, they can apply. The entry deadline is Oct. 3.
“We really want kids to show their creativity and come up with their own messages and original artwork that convey cleaning the air in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Anthony Presto, outreach and communications representative for the Valley Air District, in an email to the Sun-Star.
Examples of the 2016 calendar can be found on the district’s website, www.valleyair.org.
“We are looking for messages that remind Valley residents how they can help clean the air by doing things like carpooling, walking or riding their bike, driving an electric car or using an electric lawn mower and making sure they don’t burn in their fireplace or wood stove on days that are prohibited, et cetera,” Presto said.
Approximately 20,000 calenders will be distributed to libraries, schools, businesses and public agencies, the Valley Air District said in a statement. Organizers will select 14 pictures, which should be submitted on a 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper.
Educating the public about healthy air is critical to the mission of the Valley Air District, Presto said.
“This contest is not only a great way to remind Valley residents and businesses about how important clean air is for public health, but also gives kids a chance to show everyone their artistic talent while they learn about an issue that every kid should understand – air quality,” he said.
Information and the application to enter artwork can be found at www.valleyair.org.
