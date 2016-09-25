Funds raised for the community in honor of fallen Merced police officer

Michelle Gray recalls that her husband, Stephan Gray, loved to play golf at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club in Atwater. But when their son was a toddler, she said, he decided to put down his golf clubs and spend time with his family until he and his son could play together.
That day never came. On Saturday, however, the Grays’ now teenage son, Isaiah, was among those who went to the golf club for the 11th annual Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament.
This year marks the 12th anniversary of the death of the Merced police officer who was gunned down on April 15, 2004, while chasing a gang member, who later was caught and sentenced for the murder. The 34-year-old officer was survived by his wife, son and two daughters.
“He was very dedicated to his job” Michelle Gray said. “He loved working in the community. He liked that arena.”
He was very dedicated to his job. He loved working in the community. He liked that arena.
Michelle Gray, wife of Merced Officer Stephan Gray
On Saturday morning, more than 100 people came out to Rancho Del Rey to play golf in memory of Officer Gray’s life and service for the community, said Emily Foster, president of the Merced Police Officers’ Association.
Merchandise and raffle tickets were sold for the chance to win one of 70 prizes and raise money for the community, Foster said.
“It’s a positive way to remember Stephan for everyone that knew him,” Foster said. “It’s a way for his family to stay connected to the Police Department and know we’re always here for them.”
The money raised is donated to sponsor cadets going into the police academy, the California Police Officers’ Memorial Foundation, community organizations and local sport teams.
“It keeps everything alive,” said Joe Deliman, treasurer for the Merced Police Officers’ Association. “His name puts people through the academy.”
Gray said her husband was “one of those people who loved what he did,” and enjoyed going to work every day. It wasn’t until after his passing that she learned about all the help he gave to youth in the community, Gray said.
Knowing something positive was able to come out of a terrible tragedy is the best outcome, Gray said, and her husband would have loved being part of events such as the golf tournament.
“Something like this was right up his alley,” Gray said. “He would’ve loved the barbecue and everybody coming together to golf and have a good time.”
Deliman said when the police force lost Officer Gray, it lost a lot of knowledge as well as a great officer. He described his former co-worker as a “happy guy” who would do anything for other people and keep their spirits up.
“He not only showed how to fight crime but taught kids to stay out of it,” Deliman said.
He not only showed how to fight crime but taught kids to stay out of it.
Joe Deliman, treasurer for the Merced Police Officers’ Association
Gray said having the memorial at Rancho Del Rey was “bittersweet,” because even though he wasn’t there to golf with their son as he had planned, Isaiah was still able to grow up and play golf in his memory. The 18-year-old is a student at Fresno State, where he is studying computer science and forensics.
“From my perspective and from our family’s perspective, it means a lot to us,” Gray said. “We still have big numbers showing up and it helps us to help the community where he (Stephan) can’t anymore.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
Comments