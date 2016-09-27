Police release surveillance footage of shooting suspects

Police released surveillance camera images in hopes of finding two men suspected in a Sept. 21 shooting.
Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said Tuesday authorities were searching for suspects from the second of two shootings that occurred within hours of each other.
The two suspects, who police believe are photographed in surveillance footage obtained from a Circle K convenience store and gas station, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a police statement issued Friday.
Multiple photos can be viewed at www.losbanosenterprise.com.
On Sept. 21, police responded to a call of shots fired near Illinois Avenue and West I Street at 10:21 p.m. Witnesses told police shots fired at a vehicle came from a group of people nearby. But investigators found no victims.
About two hours later, officers responded to reports of another shooting at the area of Overland Avenue and Santa Ana Street. In that incident, two 20-year-old men told police they were inside a vehicle when a group of men opened fire on the car. Neither man was hurt.
Reyna said two suspects were recorded in security camera footage taken just prior to the second incident.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, extension 114. If the suspects are located, people are advised to call 911 and not attempt to detain them.
To leave an anonymous crime tip, call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet, you can leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page, click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link; or visit the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org
