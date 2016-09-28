Moldova bans Ukraine meat over African swine fever fears

Moldovan authorities are banning the import of live animals and meat from Ukraine due to fears of African swine fever.
Agriculture Minister Eduard Grama says the ban begins Wednesday after several suspected cases of the disease emerged 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the Moldovan capital.
The minister said in one case a man bought meat from Ukraine and gave the water he washed the meat in to his pigs, which got sick and died. Several pigs are suspected of contracting the disease.
The World Organization for Animal Health says African swine fever doesn't affect humans.
Tests have been sent to a laboratory in Spain. Grama said infected animals should be killed and burned, the area disinfected, and animals should not be raised within 30 kilometers (19 miles) for one year.
Comments