Delhi students learn CPR and sports medicine

Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences certified nursing assistant student and Delhi senior, Amandeep Sandhu, 17, right, instructs fellow senior Athena Nguyen, 17, left, on the proper technique when applying chest compressions during CPR during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Delhi High School senior Carolina Tafolla, 17, practices chest compressions on a training dummy during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences certified nursing assistant student, Bryan Valencia, 16, right, a junior at Delhi High School, teaches fellow students proper CPR techniques during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Career and Technical Education Instructor Carolyn Rodriguez, speaks to students about how to properly attach an injured person to a backboard during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences certified nursing assistant student, Bryan Valencia, 16, instructs fellow students on how to use a bag-valve mask during CPR training in a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Career and Technical Education instructor Carolyn Rodriguez, center, instructs students on how to properly stabilize an injured person's neck during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi High School junior Roman Corona, 16, has his neck stabilized while being strapped to a backboard by fellow students during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi High School senior Athena Nguyen, 17, left, performs chest compressions on a training dummy while learning correct technique for CPR from Amandeep Sandhu, 17, right, a Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences certified nursing assistant student, during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences certified nursing assistant student and Delhi senior, Jaquelin Tafolla, 17, right, instructs cousin and fellow senior Carolina Tafolla, 17, left, on proper chest compression technique while performing CPR during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi High School junior Lisa Tafolla, 16, has her neck stabilized while being placed on a backboard by fellow students during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi Medical Academy of Sciences certified nursing assistant student and Delhi senior, Amandeep Sandhu, 17, left, instructs fellow senior Athena Nguyen, 17, right, on how to hold an infant when performing CPR during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Riggs Ambulance Service Education Manager and parametric Greg Petersen, instructs students on how to properly stabilize and secure a patients head while strapping them to a backboard during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi High School senior Athena Nguyen, 17, practices infant CPR on a training dummy during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Delhi High School junior Miguel Gaminõ, 16, center, is strapped to a backboard by fellow students during a sports medicine class at Delhi High School in Delhi, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
