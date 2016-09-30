Atwater man cited for resisting arrest after scuffle

An Atwater man was cited and released from jail on Thursday after a lengthy struggle with an Atwater police officer.
Alexander Reynaga, 28, was reported about 2:30 p.m. for trying to break into car windows in the parking lot of Food 4 Less and Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union on Shaffer and Bellevue roads, acting Police Chief Samuel Joseph reported.
When officers arrived, they found Reynaga in the dumpster near a liquor store just south of the bank. The police sergeant ordered Reynaga to get out of the dumpster so he could be detained. Reynaga did so, but failed to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, Joseph said. When the sergeant tried to cuff Reynaga anyway, he grabbed the sergeant, who then pushed him to the ground in an effort to free himself.
A struggle ensued, and both Reynaga and the sergeant fell to the ground. Reynaga wrapped his legs around the sergeant, who struck him in the head in an effort to escape Reynaga’s hold.
As a result of the scuffle, Reynaga suffered a cut on his forehead and the police sergeant’s hand was swollen.
Reynaga eventually was booked into jail and released. Reynaga has a history of various offenses dating back to 2013 that include assault, vandalism, drug possession and parole violation, booking records show.
The police sergeant took Friday off of work to allow his hand to heal, Joseph said.
