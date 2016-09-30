Weekend air quality raises health concerns

Winds expected this weekend in the Valley will raise the risk of poor air quality, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District,
“Residents should be aware that gusty winds during extremely dry conditions, like those we’ve been experiencing in the Valley, tend to bring with them blowing dust,” Anthony Presto, outreach and communication specialist for the Valley Air District, said in an email to the Sun-Star.
Local air pollution officials issued health cautions for Friday afternoon through Monday due to dust that’s expected in the air, resulting in unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter.
Particle pollution can be anything from dust to smoke and soot, according to Valley Air District officials, and can pose health problems by aggravating lung disease, triggering asthma attacks or bronchitis, and increasing the risk of respiratory infections.
“Dust is a form of particulate matter and can have adverse effects on the respiratory system,” Presto said. “The more fine particles may even get into the bloodstream, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
Anybody with heart or lung disease should follow their doctor’s advice, the Valley Air District said in a statement. Depending on local conditions, children and adults should avoid prolonged exposure to particle pollution.
According to the district’s Real-Time Air Advisory Network, Merced’s air over the past week has reached levels deemed unhealthy for “sensitive groups,” such as children, seniors and anyone with respiratory problems.
“Residents should protect themselves by reducing their exposure during episodes of gusty winds and blowing dust,” Presto said. “This can best be accomplished by retreating indoors until the wind and dust dies down.”
Valley Air District officials advise residents to check air quality regularly at www.valleyair.org.
According to the National Weather Service, this weekend is expected to be mostly sunny, with a chance of rain Sunday.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
Comments