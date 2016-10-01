A child hugs Moe, the sweet potato, during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
Kim Buhrmann, 31, of Atwater, prepares garlic sweet potato fries for a customer at the Mininger Foods tent during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Sweet potato fries are prepared at the Mininger Foods tent during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Sweet potato boats submitted for judging during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Fried sweet potatoes are prepared during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Bobby Heu, 45, of Sacramento, prepares fried sweet potatoes during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Sweet potatoes prepared with marshmallow and brown sugar for sale during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Jesica Avila, 31, of Merced, speaks about her sweet potatoes for sale during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Sweet potato crepes submitted for judging during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Fried sweet potatoes are removed during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Garlic sweet potato fries are prepared for a customer at the Mininger Foods tent during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Eric Buhrmann, 31, of Atwater, prepares sweet potato fries at the Mininger Foods tent during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Sweet potato fries available for sampling during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Fried sweet potatoes are prepared during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
Patrons ride the Giant Wheel during the annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival at the Max Foster Sports Complex in Livingston, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016.
