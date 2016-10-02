Sheehy Elementary students rewarded with football tickets

Principal Rogelio Gutierrez of Sheehy Elementary School took 70 students to the Merced College football game Saturday as a reward for good attendance, grades and character, according to a statement from the Merced City School District.
Four Blue Devil team captains visited students at the school Friday to answer some of their questions and connect with them before the game against Monterey Peninsula College.
Students had the chance to take pictures with the captains and give them high-fives, according to the statement.
“We just know that we have a large impact on how they’re going to act and go about their lives, so really it’s a humbling experience,” said team captain Noah Croninger in a statement.
At the game Sheehy students met all the football players, according to the statement, and were treated to hot dogs and goodie bags by the Associated Students of Merced College. Tickets were donated by the Blue Devil football program.
When asked what she’s most excited about, fourth-grader Hennessy Sotelo said, “Blue Devils to win.”
She almost got her wish. Monterey Peninsula won, 27-21.
