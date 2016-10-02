Merced Mysteries & Minutiae: Atwater residents on their own for recycling

I remember being an elementary student in class and repeating the phrase, “reduce, reuse, recycle.”
For us millennials, recycling is something we do out of habit and feel morally obligated to do.
So when I heard Atwater doesn’t have blue curbside recycling bins, I didn’t believe it at first.
But, it’s true.
I heard many theories as to why, but it took a call to the city to find out the truth.
Q: Is it true that the city of Atwater doesn’t offer curbside recycling bins because the county of Merced offers it?
A: No.
The city of Atwater contracts with Republic Services/Allied Waste for its garbage, which includes garbage and green waste.
“They’re ready to launch (with recycling) at any time,” said Patrick Faretta, the interim director of the city’s public works department.
But every time the city considers it, residents state at City Council meetings that they don’t want to pay the extra fees, he said. “We’re not going to do it if the majority of residents don’t want to pay for it,” he said.
In August, the city sent a survey to its nearly 7,000 customers who pay for garbage services asking about recycling services. Out of the 933 who responded, 490 said they “absolutely” don’t want to pay for it, Faretta said.
Most Atwater residents already recycle on their own and turn the recyclables in at a recycling center, he said.
Faretta said it would cost about $4.76 more a month for recycling services in 2017. The city’s rate sheet shows the typical customer pays about $25.20 a month for garbage and green waste.
Mayor Jim Price said the issue, among others, will be discussed at a town hall meeting on Thursday.
“We want to ask the public what their feelings are,” he said. “A lot of people are pro-recycle, but it’s very much a “save yours” campaign. They feel it’s a good thing to do.”
Price pointed out that if Atwater residents would like to recycle, there’s nothing stopping them from doing it on their own.
Price said the pro-recycling folks feel the city ought to take on that attitude as well.
“It’s a tough one to get a handle on,” he said.
Personally, the mayor has mixed feelings on it because he used to own a recycling center.
“I believe doing it is a good thing, but I also know the cost associated with it.”
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477, bcalix@mercedsunstar.com
If you go
What: Town hall meeting on recycling services, transportation tax and more
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Atwater City Community Center, 760 E. Bellevue Rd.
