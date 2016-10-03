Trinity Test Site tour met with protest from descendants

New Mexico residents living near the site of the first atomic bomb have held their annual demonstration as visitors caravanned into the Trinity Test Site for a tour.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports (https://goo.gl/nvNkt0) Tularosa Basin Downwinders protested Saturday as caravanners enter the site that is opened twice a year to visitors.
The group says the 1945 Trinity Test irreparably altered the gene pools of residents in surrounding communities such as the historic Hispanic village of Tularosa. Members say descendants have been plagued with cancer and other illnesses.
The Downwinders are currently lobbying for compensation and apologies from the U.S. government.
On July 16, 1945, scientists from the then-secret city of Los Alamos successfully exploded the first atomic bomb at the Trinity Site. The bomb later was dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
