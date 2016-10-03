State investigators find Nampa nursing home harmed patients

A Nampa nursing home is under fire after a state investigation found residents were being mistreated.
The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2dl6F8B ) that an Idaho Health and Welfare Department report cited Holly Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for widespread problems that investigators say threatening the health and safety of residents and failed to protect them from abuse and negligence.
According to the report, residents were left to sit in their own waste, sometimes for hours, and one resident stopped eating in protest. Inspectors reported that eight residents were in jeopardy of immediate serious harm.
When inspectors returned on Aug. 2, those residents were no longer in immediate jeopardy.
Officials with Holly Lane's parent company Orianna Health Systems, of Bartlett, Tennessee, say they take the allegations very seriously.
Comments