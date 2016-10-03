Sununu, Van Ostern square off on transportation, education

Republican Chris Sununu and Democrat Colin Van Ostern are promoting different policies to boost New Hampshire's economy, improve transportation and increase access to health care.
The two men are vying to be New Hampshire's next governor, replacing outgoing Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan. Both serve on the Executive Council, a 5-member body that approves gubernatorial appointments and large state contracts. On the council, they've sparred on a handful of key issues, including funding for Planned Parenthood and bringing commuter rail into New Hampshire.
These topics, as well as energy, education and job growth will define the contest in the coming weeks.
The election is Nov. 8.
Comments