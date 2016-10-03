Merced police arrest gang members with guns

Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested two men known for having gang ties last week after finding them with guns, police reported.
Officers found 27-year-old Jesus Herrera on Thursday night sitting in his car on Olive Avenue. He admitted to having a suspended license and possessing drugs. When officers searched his car, they found a .45-caliber revolver, ammunition and marijuana, police said in a news release.
Herrera, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. His previous convictions include DUI, gang activity and possessing guns and marijuana. He remained in jail Monday morning with bond set at $101,580, booking records show.
On Friday night, officers found another known gang member, Eshan Bowers, 22, sitting in his car in the 2500 block of Glenn Avenue. Bowers admitted to having a gun in the car. Officers found a loaded .32-caliber handgun hidden in the car, police said.
Bowers was booked into the Merced County Jail for being a gang member in possession of a loaded gun and ammunition and for gang enhancements. He remained in the John Latorraca Correctional Facility on Monday with bond set at $250,000, booking records show.
