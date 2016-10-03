Lexington health officials confirm West Nile case

Health officials in Lexington say they have confirmed the city's first case of West Nile virus.
A statement from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday said the virus was found in a resident.
The West Nile virus is spread by infected mosquitoes. Most human infections are mild, though people over age 60 and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe disease.
The health department routinely applies spray as a part of its mosquito management program. The agency also advises people to work to control mosquito populations by limiting standing water around their homes, installing window screens, using insect repellent, dressing in long sleeves and pants and staying inside at dusk and dawn.
Comments