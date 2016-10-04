1 dead, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash east of Denair

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto after a head-on collision on a two-lane road in farmland east of Denair.
The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Bledsoe Road just south of East Keyes Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was northbound on Bledsoe and attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Fabio Serrato.
While in the southbound lane, the driver saw a Toyota pickup approaching and tried to return to the northbound lane, Serrato said. The driver failed to avoid the Toyota, however, and the two pickups struck head-on.
Both vehicles came to rest on the west side of Bledsoe, with the Toyota south of the Dodge. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, Serrato said. At about 8:40, Stanislaus County coroner’s staff removed the man’s body from the wreckage.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, Serrato said. The identities of the men, and the condition of the Dodge driver, were not immediately available.
Witnesses told the CHP they recognized the pickups as belonging to men who work the farmland there.
Additional witnesses are being sought as the investigation continues, Serrato said.
