Authorities to search U-Haul full of stolen pot in Merced

Multiple local law enforcement agencies are preparing to search a U-Haul truck filled with marijuana on Highway 59 in Merced.
More than half a dozen people have been detained and multiple firearms have been seized, Merced County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Sziraki said.
The California Highway Patrol received a call alerting law enforcement to the van. Officers spotted the U-Haul truck around 11:30 a.m. in the area of highways 152 and 59. Multiple agencies converged on the truck and at least two other cars, authorities said.
The vehicles were stopped in the 600 block of Highway 59, in front of Stanislaus Farm Supply Inc. At least one of the cars sped away from the parking lot but quickly was stopped a short distance down the road at Shannon Mini Mart.
Several men ran from the vehicle and quickly were captured, authorities said.
The U-Haul truck was filled nearly to the top with marijuana plants. Investigators also found numerous pieces of camouflage clothing and at least two more firearms, authorities said.
Investigators believe the marijuana is stolen, but from where is unclear, Sziraki said.
More than a dozen officers from the CHP and Merced County Sheriff’s Office opened the back of the truck and are waiting to search it, Sziraki said. Merced agencies are working with San Benito County and Fresno County law enforcement to determine where the marijuana came from.
This story will be updated.
