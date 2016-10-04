October means fall and fall means flu season

The start of October means more than scary movie marathons and pumpkin-flavored treats, it marks the beginning of flu season.
Starting Tuesday, the Merced County Department of Public Health opened community flu vaccine clinics that will be held around the county.
It is recommended that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu vaccine this fall, according to Kathleen Grassi, director of the county Public Health Department.
“It is especially important for people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, seniors and people who live with or care for those at high risk,” Grassi said in a statement.
According to the statement, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending use of the nasal spray vaccine, Flumist, because of the concerns of its effectiveness this season.
The CDC also has changed provisions on flu vaccines for individuals with egg allergies. As long as the egg allergy produces nothing more serious than hives, any licensed flu vaccine is acceptable. The CDC recommends people with serious allergy symptoms go to a medical office for their vaccinations.
Another change this flu season was Senate Bill 792, requiring every employee of a day care center or family day care home to have a flu vaccination.
Receiving the flu vaccine is the best way to avoid spreading the flu, Tim Livermore, the county health officer, said in a statement.
“Protect yourself and others by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, and staying home and away from others when sick,” Livermore said in a statement.
The 2016 community flu vaccine clinic schedule can be accessed at www.co.merced.ca.us/flu or through the Merced County Flu Info Line, 209-381-1180 for English and 209-381-1181 for Spanish.
All private insurances, Medi-Cal and Medicare are accepted and nobody will be turned away for inability to pay, according to the statement. A sliding fee scale also is available.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
Want to go?
- Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-noon, Dos Palos Dale Hale Hall, 931 Center St.
- Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-noon, Los Banos Senior Center, 645 7th St.
- Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Planada Community Center, 9167 Stanford St.
- Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-noon,, Livingston City Hall-City Council chambers, 1416 C St.
- Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Merced County Office of Education, 632 W. 13th St.
- Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-noon, Winton Community Center, 7091 Walnut Ave.
- Flu vaccinations available weekly in Merced at 260 E. 15th St., Mondays 1-6 p.m. and Thursdays 9-10:30 a.m.
- Flu vaccinations available weekly in Los Banos at 415 F St., Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.
Comments