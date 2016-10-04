School-to-work program aimed at youth with disabilities

A new on-campus internship program at Michigan State University aims to help young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities prepare for the workplace.
A kickoff for Spartan Project SEARCH is Wednesday at the East Lansing school.
Under the program, 10 students get on-the-job support as interns in offices, residence halls, cafes, doctor's offices and animal clinics. Each of the interns, who come from school districts in Ingham County, will be paired with an undergraduate student.
Michigan State is one of 12 host sites to begin offering Project SEARCH programs in Michigan this year.
The university notes many young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism or Down syndrome, are unemployed. Program co-directors Marisa Fisher and Connie Sung say most rely heavily on caregivers after finishing high school.
