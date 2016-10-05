Pink pride: Cancer fight fits Turlock Fire to a tee

The Turlock Fire Department is in the pink, with firefighters on all the rigs wearing their signature tees through October to raise awareness and money to help fight breast cancer.
Since 2012, Turlock Firefighters Local 2434 has raised $61,000 for the Bill & Elsie Ahlem Cancer Endowment through their pink shirt drives. A deeper shade of pink and a new design by firefighter Daniel Nenni distinguish the 2016 shirts.
The shirts show up all over town through October. City hall employees can wear the shirts on Fridays.
At Cost Less Market, employees wear them as a uniform on Mondays and Fridays, buying about 80 shirts this year, said TFD Capt. Frank Saldivar who coordinates shirt sales. Staff at Family Medical Group, Turlock Unified schools and a number of small businesses also got into the pink this year.
The funds help pay for breast cancer screenings for those who can’t afford them. Three cases of cancer were recently discovered locally among those free scans, allowing patients to be diagnosed earlier and get treatment, Saldivar said.
About 1 in 5 Stanislaus County women over 30 have never had a mammogram, a 2009 countywide survey showed. Cancer, of all types, accounts for nearly of all deaths in the county, making it the second leading cause of death, lists the 2013 Stanislaus County Community Health Survey.
“It’s also to bring awareness of how cancer affects so many different families,” Saldivar said. “We’re proud to wear pink.”
The pink crewnecks can be purchased for $15 in Turlock at the Emanuel Medical Center gift shop, 825 Delbon Ave.; Crivelli’s Shirts & More, 310 E. Main St.; Turlock Fire administration, 244 N. Broadway, and Saturday mornings at the Turlock Certified Farmers Market, Turlock Fairgrounds.
