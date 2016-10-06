News

October 6, 2016 12:23 AM

AP PHOTOS: Trendy quinoa sprouts up along West Coast

The Associated Press
SEQUIM, Wash.

Americans consume more than half of the global production of quinoa, but the trendy South American grain barely has a foothold in U.S. agriculture.

Some farmers and researchers are working to change that.

A California-based company, Lundberg Family Farms, and its network of contracted farmers along the West Coast hope to harvest 2 million pounds of quinoa this year.

Among these farmers is Nash Huber, who harvested quinoa commercially for the first time last month on about 30 acres in Washington state. Huber and Lundberg Family Farms chose a variety called Redhead, which turned the field bright red for a couple of weeks before harvest.

