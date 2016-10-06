Virginia man sentenced for phony cancer scheme

A Virginia man has been given prison time after admitting to a phony cancer scheme involving The Greenbrier resort.
Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 57-year-old Carmelo Carrozza of Charlottesville, Virginia was sentenced Wednesday to one year and two months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in May. He must also pay about $48,000 in restitution to The Greenbrier.
Carrozza began working at the resort in 2013 as the director of fine dining and lied in June 2013 when he said he had cancer.
He left the resort and continued to collect his salary, but instead of getting cancer treatments, Carrozza got another job two months later in Charlottesville.
Carrozza admitted he didn't have cancer.
Comments