Merced County third grade students learn farming and nutrition at annual FARM2U Day

Merced River Union Elementary School third-grader, Oliver Elizalde, 8, milks a fake cow during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Joe Stefani Elementary School third-grader Vincent Munson, tests his roping skills during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Eric Harcksen, 38, of Harcksen Apiaries, in Ballico, shows school children honeycomb during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Joe Stefani Elementary School third-grader Grace Castillo, left, gets some roping tips from Livingston resident Casie Cowden, 33, right, during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Donn B. Chenoweth Elementary School third-grader Peyton Slate, 8, right, Chenoweth during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Ballico Elementary School students check out honey bees during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Ballico Elementary School third-grader Riley Leonardo, 8, right, looks at a beehive during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Rice farmer Tom Roduner, speaks to children about rice farming during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Rice sits on the table as rice farmer Tom Roduner speaks to children during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
El Capitan senior and Future Farmers of America member Amanda Wade, teaches children how to milk a cow during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
Joe Stefani Elementary School third-grader Haleigh Brinkman, practices her roping skills during the Merced County Farm Bureau's annual FARM2U Day at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. During the event, Merced County third-graders learn about agriculture and nutrition.
