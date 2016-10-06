Merced residents march to end the silence on domestic abuse

Nine years ago, Chris Jensen lost a “dear sweet friend” to domestic violence. Although he was unable to help her, he said, he continues to care for her son, Gabriel, whom he adopted.
On Wednesday evening, Jensen and 10-year-old Gabriel marched with dozens of community members in downtown Merced for the third annual Peace for Families, a march against domestic violence.
“He misses his mom dearly and he’s been a joy,” the 57-year-old Merced resident said. “We never want to forget her memory.”
Residents of all ages gathered in Courthouse Park and made their way to Merced City Hall holding signs, chanting and clapping. “No excuse for domestic abuse” and “Stop the silence, end the violence” echoed through M and Main streets.
“It’s helpful to know you’re not the only one who’s been through it,” Jensen said. “If it helps one person not have to experience it, that would be great.”
The Valley Crisis Center, with the help of local donors and supporters, was able to provide food and information for community members after their march to City Hall. Information was available from outreach organizations such as All Moms Matter; Planned Parenthood; UC Merced Campus Advocacy, Resources and Education; and Damsel in Defense.
One out of every three women and 1 in 4 men are victims of domestic violence, said Chee Yang, program director for Valley Crisis Center. Last year, more than 600 phone calls were made to the center’s 24-hour hotline.
“If we don’t talk about domestic violence and keep silence, it will always be silent,” Yang said. “Each of you have the power to end domestic violence by shining a light on it.”
Merced Police Department Detective Joseph Henderson said domestic violence is a large issue in Merced and sometimes has to do with the lack of support in communities. Anything from mental, financial, sexual and physical abuse can be domestic violence, he said.
Domestic violence is a topic many victims stay quiet about, and it can be because of embarrassment or fear, Henderson said. Sometimes people think language is a barrier when seeking help and they are starting to learn more about cultural differences, he said, especially with such a diverse community.
“All of us are here as a team,” Henderson said.
Merced resident Jona Garlitos said she was at the march with her family because she wants to advocate for people who are still in domestic violence situations and spread awareness. People often are too scared to reach out for help, she said, and events such as these give them a voice.
Being a survivor herself, she said the advice she gives someone in a domestic violence situation is to not lose hope.
“There’s always a way out of things,” said Garlitos, 32. “Reach out to someone. Find some way because there will be people to come out and reach your hand.”
Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized around the country every October. Los Banos will have a Peace for Families march at Pacheco Park on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Residents can call the 24-hour Valley Crisis Center Hotline at 209-722-4357.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
