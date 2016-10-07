Firefighters raise money for youth sports, breast cancer patients

The Merced City Firefighters Association will host its annual pancake breakfast Saturday to raise money to support youth sports.
Firefighters also will sell their specially made breast cancer awareness shirts at the breakfast at Station 55, 3520 N. Parsons Ave.
Both fundraisers will benefit local organizations.
The pancake breakfast, from 7 to 11 a.m., will be pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverages. The fire station also will host an open house with a bounce house and helicopter fly-in demonstration by Riggs Ambulance, said Richard Ramirez, an engineer with the Merced Fire Department.
Tickets are $7 for people ages 6 and up. Children younger than 6 eat for free. The proceeds go toward local youth sports. In the past, the firefighters association has supported the Merced High School cheer or wrestling teams or Merced youth soccer.
The firefighters’ goal is to raise $5,000 this year, Ramirez said.
The firefighters association also will sell its special breast cancer awareness T-shirts. Proceeds go to Mercy UC Davis Cancer Center for massage therapists, real-hair wigs, chairs and a ridesharing program for patients, said Morgan Madruga, a member of the association.
Last year the firefighters donated $8,000 through shirt sales. This year, they hope to double that amount.
Shirts are $20 and come in sizes for men, women and children.
The pancake breakfast will be one of the last opportunities to buy a T-shirt.
