Ballots will hit mailboxes in coming days

The Merced County Elections Office will send out ballots this week, and those who vote by mail can expect a new addition in their packet.
“By popular demand. ... anyone who receives those ballots will also receive an ‘I Voted’ sticker,” said Barbara Levey, the county’s registrar of voters.
Those who still want to register to vote have until Oct. 24 to do so. Voters can register online at county elections website or the California Secretary of State’s website.
“Registration is climbing, not only in our county but statewide,” Levey said Friday. “We expect to see it increase through Oct. 24.”
In Merced County, 94,733 people were registered to vote as of Friday. That number has grown by about 5,000 people since May.
Voters who mail in their ballots before Nov. 8 likely will have their votes counted on election night, Levey said.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by Friday after Election Day, Nov. 11.
Ballots can be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Drop-off boxes will be placed at each city hall and the county administration building on M Street in Merced. The boxes will be closely monitored, Levey said.
Merced races include runoffs for county supervisors for Districts 2 and 4, the Merced mayor’s office, city council races in nearly every city, Merced County Association of Government’s Measure V for a transportation tax, and others, plus statewide propositions and candidates as well as the highly contentious presidential race.
For more information, visit www.mercedelections.com/en-us/.
Comments