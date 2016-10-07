New plan for Merced County power line project satisfies residents

Officials with the Merced Irrigation District approved alternative plans this week for a hotly debated power-line project on the outskirts of Merced that appears to satisfy everyone involved.
The alternative plan approved this week eliminates the need for any new transmission lines, costs less and doesn’t impede on private property or agricultural land.
“I think it’s a good plan that still meets the majority of the project’s objectives,” said Scott Koehn, vice president of the MID board. “It’s less impactful on growers, community members and the environment, for that matter.”
The board on Tuesday adopted a plan that still will build the proposed Lyons Substation on Mission Avenue near Miles Road. But, instead of also building transmission lines from the Cooper Substation to the new Lyons one, the Lyons Substation will connect to PG&E and the state’s electricity grid. The Lyons substation will only require underground distribution lines in the city of Merced.
Randy Bertuccio, who spoke on behalf of the opposing residents, said he was happy with the outcome.
“One of the best things is that the new alternative plan doesn’t push the project into someone else’s neighborhood,” he said. “MID worked hard to come up with an alternative route. The board, as time went by, they did listen to us and took the matter seriously. It was a long process with a positive outcome.”
The original plan didn’t connect to the California Independent System Operator or PG&E grid until many years in the future, said Don Ouchley, MID’s deputy general manager for energy resources.
The new alternative also cuts the estimated cost from $65 million to $40 million since no transmission lines need to be built and expedites the project, which could be finished within 18 months, Ouchley said.
The project, formally in the works since 2011, originally planned to erect 13 miles of power poles and lines on private residential property and agricultural land on the southeastern edge of the city limits. Residents who opposed the project complained the power lines would decrease property values, diminish aesthetics and pose possible health risks.
The board put off voting on the project twice to look at alternative routes for the power lines after the final environmental impact report was published.
In the meantime, MID was negotiating a new contract with Turlock Irrigation District, which sells energy and connection to the power supply to MID. TID said it was having a hard time meeting all MID’s supply demands, and to continue, about $16.5 million in improvements to the system were needed, Ouchley said.
That completely changed the project to erect new transmission lines. “We went back to the drawing board,” Ouchley said.
The power line project was critical in relieving the electricity load on a substation at Cooper Avenue and for planned growth in MID’s customer base. MID, a public utility, currently serves about 8,300 customers. The news from TID added another complication to the project.
MID also needed to reduce the load for TID and find an alternative route that wouldn’t run through as much private land.
The alternative plan meets everyone’s needs.
“We’re happy, they’re happy, everybody’s happy,” Ouchley said. “The process worked, with public input. The process worked for everybody.”
Kathy Silva, another resident who was worried about power lines running through her property, agreed, saying, “MID did the right thing.”
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments