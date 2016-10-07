Early detection stressed during breast cancer awareness month

Every two minutes a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Last year, there were 246,600 new cases of breast cancer.
In Merced County, cancer is the second-leading cause of death, according to an assessment from the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Breast cancer mortality rates in the county, for women, are about 20 per 100,000, according to the 2016 Community Health Assessment. The cancer incidence rates, the number of new cancers, are about 108 per 100,000.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the U.S will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes, although millions of women survive because of early detection and treatment improvement.
“There’s enough stories out there where early detection is key,” said Anthony Cordeiro, director of imaging services at Mercy Medical Center.
The 3-D mammography machine that came to Mercy Medical in July presents a clearer image and allows physicians to see the breast layer by layer, Cordeiro said.
“This is the newest technology, so it’s more specific,” Cordeiro said.
The 3-D images help to catch and differentiate breast cancer earlier, improving the chances of it being found while it is still treatable, he said.
Robin Reese, lead mammography technologist at Mercy Medical, said the main benefit of using the 3-D vs. the 2-D machine is it reduces callbacks, so patients don’t have to come in for another mammogram.
The ability to see every layer in the screening makes more angles visible, Reese said, because the images are no longer flat.
The American Cancer Society recommends women ages 45 to 54 have yearly mammograms and women over 55 should switch to every two years. After menopause, breast cancer grows more slowly in most women and is easier to detect early because the breast tissue is less dense, according to the cancer society.
Women age 40 to 44 and who have a personal or family history of breast cancer should have the choice to start receiving mammograms, according to the American Cancer Society.
Young women can start doing breast exams themselves, Reese said, “to get to know the contours of their breasts.”
“It’s just part of taking care of ourselves,” she said.
Dr. Richard Cambareri, oncologist at Mercy UC Davis Cancer Center, said women who have family history of breast cancer have the highest risks, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be diagnosed with the disease.
“A lot of it has to do with women living in a stressful society,” Cambareri said. “A lot of them hold families together. A tremendous amount of responsibility falls on women. They’re taking care of everyone but themselves.”
When breast cancer is found early, Cambareri said, patients do “very well,” and it’s important for women to have screenings. If they notice an abnormality, Cambareri said, they should go to their primary physician and be examined.
In some instances, insurance doesn’t cover 3-D mammography screening, Cordeiro said, and, if that’s the case, they will accept the 2-D rate but still give patients the 3-D mammogram.
“We believe this is best for the community,” Cordeiro said. “We want you to have the 3-D mammogram because we believe it’s better.”
