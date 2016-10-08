Walk remembers victims of violence in Merced

Ed Rodgers, 67, of Merced, holds a sign during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence. Rodgers was a neighbor of Mike and Marlis Riley.
Marylene Riley, 60, of Merced, speaks about her sons Mike and Marlis Riley while wearing a button and shirt with their photo, during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Ramona Straughter, 52, of Fresno, left, stands with daughter Valerie, 14, right, while remembering family members Mike and Marlis Riley during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Marylene Riley, 60, of Merced, wears a button and shirt with a photo of her sons Mike and Marlis Riley, during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Mike Brashear, 32, of Bakersfield, looks on while honoring childhood friends Mike and Marlis Riley during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Marylene Riley, 60, of Merced, speaks about her sons Mike and Marlis Riley during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
People walk along Meadows Avenue during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
A sign reading "Be Their Voices" is held during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Sonia Riley, 42, of Sacramento, left, Valerie Straughter, 14, of Fresno, center, and Ramona Straughter, 52, of Fresno, right, walk along Meadows Avenue during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
A man wears a shirt in memory of Mike and Marlis Riley during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Pete Duarte, 36, talks about his friendship and time in school with Mike Riley, during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Friends, family members and supporters look on during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Betty Vercher, 54, right, and Howard Grayson, 58, left, both of Fresno, look on while remembering family members Mike and Marlis Riley during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Stacy Wizner of Fresno, right, carries a rose in remembrance of her son Duane Caradine who was murdered on Aug. 12, 2007, during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
Roses are placed in the area where 29-year-old Mike Riley was shot on Oct. 7, 2008, outside the Village Meadows Apartments on Loughborough Drive during the annual Riley Brothers Victims' Remembrance Walk in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The walk, which is named for Mike and Marlis Riley, brothers who where killed less than a year apart, gives Merced area families a chance to mourn loved ones lost to violence.
