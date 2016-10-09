Around Town (10/10/16)

Columbus Day
In observance of Columbus Day, all Merced County Administration offices and the county Superior Court are closed on Monday. Merced County libraries also are closed. It is a postal holiday for the U.S. Postal Service. Public schools in the Merced, Los Banos and Atwater districts remain open. Refer to individual offices, banks and agencies for information on possible holiday hours.
Homecoming
Atwater High School’s Homecoming will be held Friday. The Homecoming Parade starts at 3:30 p.m. by Foster Freeze in Atwater, and will proceed north on Winton Way and end on Fruitland Avenue at Dave Honey Stadium at Falcon Field. Various AHS clubs, athletic teams, bands and organizations will be in this year’s parade. There will also be numerous community organizations, local businesses and elementary/junior high schools involved.
Free clothing, toys
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church plans its annual free giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater. Clothes, toys and household items will be offered, among others. For more information, call 209-358-3031.
Republican women
Allison Olson, a Sacramento legislative advocate, will speak at the Merced County Republican Women Federated meeting Oct. 17 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. She will discuss and explain the propositions on the November ballot, and then answer questions. Cost is $19. Reservations are required on or before Oct. 13 by calling 209-723-8584 or 209-358-0532, or by email at mtzw@aol.com.
Smorgasbord dinner
St. John’s Lutheran Church is holding its annual Smorgasbord Dinner event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the church, 250 W. Adams Ave., Los Banos The fundraising dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children under 4. The menu includes roast pork, Swedish meatballs, potatoes in white gravy and cabbage rolls. For tickets, call the church office at 209-826-2474 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Kids pumpkin party
Sign up your little ghosts or goblins for Merced’s annual Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party, a time for kids 3 to 6 to decorate a pumpkin and partake in other Halloween fun. Costumes and parents are welcome. The party starts at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Sam Pipes Room at Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. Cost is $5 a child. Preregistration required. Register at the city of Merced’s Parks and Recreation Department in the Civic Center. For more information, call 209-388-8912.
