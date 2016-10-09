Vermont state officials are holding two more public forums this week on a proposal to change the way health care is paid for in the state.
The first meeting takes place Tuesday in Rutland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Community Health Education Center at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. A second meeting is scheduled on Wednesday in Brattleboro at 9:30 a.m. at the Brattleboro Retreat Conference Room.
State officials will describe the "all-payer model," in which health providers are paid for outcomes, rather than according to how many services they perform.
Gov. Peter Shumlin has said the shift would reduce health care costs and improve care.
Two other sessions were held last week in Norwich and in Burlington.
