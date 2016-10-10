Allina Health, striking nurses to meet with governor

Representatives from the Minnesota Nurses Association and Allina Health are meeting with Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith as they work to resolve a nursing strike.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2dZO95J ) that the meeting at the governor's residence was scheduled for late Monday morning.
The Dayton administration and federal mediators have been meeting separately with both sides for five weeks.
Allina and the nurses' union have been unable to agree on health insurance. Nurses voted last week to reject the most recent plan put forth by negotiators, and they returned to the picket lines that have been up at five Twin Cities hospitals since Labor Day.
The hospitals are Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, Phillips Eye Institute, United, and Unity.
