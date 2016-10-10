State inspectors checking vegetables in flooded fields

State food safety inspectors are checking vegetables from farms in flooded areas of Wisconsin for contamination.
State Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel says inspectors have taken a proactive approach in western and central counties hit by heavy rainfall in August and September.
State and federal food safety regulations don't directly address flooding, but produce that has come in contact with flood water is considered unfit for human or animal consumption because it could be contaminated by pathogens or chemicals.
Brancel tells the Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2dRvF5D ) that inspectors aren't waiting for a phone call before visiting a farm or food processor.
