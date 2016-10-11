Firefighters put out attic fire in downtown

Merced firefighters responded Tuesday morning to an attic fire in a multiresidential home near downtown.
No one was injured, said Cory Haas, battalion chief for Merced City Fire Department. The occupant of the upstairs room of the home in the 300 block of 19th Street was unaccounted for Tuesday morning.
Charnise and Vernice Smith, sisters who live on the same block on 19th Street, dropped off children at school about 8 a.m. when they saw the flames coming out of the house.
They kicked in the door to the downstairs unit, alerting Alfredo Ayala and Julie Miranda, the downstairs residents, of the fire.
Ayala, Miranda, and their 8-week-old puppy Mary Jane escaped, and their unit did not appear damaged by the fire. The couple has been living in the residence for less than a month.
Firefighters put out the flames within minutes of arriving on scene. Haas said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Merced City Fire Department responded with three engines, a truck and 13 firefighters. Riggs Ambulance also responded, along with Merced Police Department to block traffic on 19th Street.
