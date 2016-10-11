Transient suspected of trying to snatch baby from grandma’s arms

A man suspected of trying to snatch a baby out of her grandmother’s arms and threatened to kill them both is expected to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.
The victim took the 1-year-old girl for a walk near Modesto Junior College’s east campus on Saturday night, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
She was sitting on some steps facing College Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. when she saw the suspect approaching them.
She got up and began to walk away but the man confronted her about his cell phone and accused her of stealing it, Graves said. He told her he’d lost it near the location she’d been sitting.
“He got upset and told her he was going to kill her and the baby,” Graves said. “He grabbed onto the baby’s arm and attempted to pull her away from the victim’s grasp.”
The woman began screaming and fighting back and the suspect walked away.
Police quickly responded to the area where they found the suspect, 23-year-old Martin Canela, a transient, about a block away on College approaching Stoddard Avenue.
Canela had been arrested the morning before in the same area on suspicion of obstructing an investigation. He and another man both called police regarding a dispute over $10 but Canela was being belligerent and kept interfering as the officer tried to interview the other man, Graves said.
He was booked around 8 a.m. Friday and released nine hours later.
He remains in custody now for the Saturday arrest, held on $100,000 bail for the charges of attempted kidnapping and making criminal threats.
