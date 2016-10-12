Number of illnesses from NY taco chain's bad beans tops 160

Public health authorities say the number of people who reported getting sick after eating at a popular western New York fast-food restaurant has topped 160.
WGRZ-TV in Buffalo reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2dJ7GE4 ) that the Erie County Department of Health that 140 people have reported getting ill after eating at a Mighty Taco restaurant between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. Officials say the customers reported symptoms including nausea and vomiting after eating the restaurant's refried beans.
Health department officials in neighboring Niagara County say an additional 27 people have reported getting sick after eating at a Mighty Taco.
Officials say the suspect food product was removed from all 24 of the chain's locations in western and central New York.
The food that caused the illnesses has been sent to the state's laboratory in Albany for testing.
