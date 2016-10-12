Poland party chief: We aim to tighten abortion law

Poland's ruling party leader says the government aims to further restrict the country's anti-abortion law to prevent the termination of pregnancies with sick or deformed fetuses.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a Catholic, spoke in an interview published Wednesday by the Polish PAP news agency.
His comments come just days after lawmakers of his conservative Law and Justice party voted to knock down a draft law that called for a total ban on abortions and for prison terms for women who intentionally ended their pregnancies. That was in reaction to massive protests against the proposed bill.
Kaczynski says the party is now working on a different restrictive abortion bill.
Poland allows abortion only if the woman's life is threatened, if the pregnancy results from a crime or if the fetus is incurably ill.
