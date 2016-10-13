Amazon hiring for thousands of seasonal jobs

If you’re looking for a job with Amazon, this is a good time to apply.
The Internet giant announced Thursday it is creating more than 120,000 seasonal positions in the United States, aimed at helping the company get through its busiest time of year. Of those, more than 10,000 will be in California, a spokeswoman said in an email.
Locally, Amazon operates fulfillment centers in Patterson and Tracy, and just this week opened a new site in Mountain House. Workers there shipped out their first item, a pet gate destined for a customer in Grant’s Pass, Ore., according to a news release.
“This is our favorite time of year – we love serving customers during the busy holiday season and we’re excited to bring on more than 120,000 seasonal employees this year to support growing customer demand,” Mike Roth, Amazon Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, said in the release.
Though the jobs are seasonal, there are opportunities for people who would like to stay on after the holidays.
“Last year alone, more than 14,000 seasonal employees stayed on in regular, full-time positions after the holidays and we expect to increase that number this year,” Roth said.
Interested candidates can apply online at www.amazondelivers.jobs/.
